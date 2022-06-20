Left Menu

Beijing reports three new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Monday, said the local authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:31 IST
Beijing reports three new local COVID-19 infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Beijing reported three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Monday, said the local authorities. The new infections occurred among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

From June 9 to 3 pm on Monday, 377 COVID-19 cases were treated in hospitals in Beijing. Most of them are young people aged between 17 and 28. There are no severe or critically ill patients, according to Wang Xiao'e, an official with the Beijing municipal health commission. Beijing has four medium-risk areas for COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022