Head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski announces resignation

Warsaw [Poland], June 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Tuesday that he had stepped down from his post.

"I am no longer in government. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and, as far as I know, President Andrzej Duda accepted my resignation," Kaczynski said, as quoted by state-run Polish news agency PAP.

Kaczynski has been at the helm of the PiS party since 2003. After being re-elected as party leader last summer, he said he would not run for the post again. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)