Left Menu

Russia becomes China's biggest oil supplier amid sanctions over Ukraine war

Beijing's imports of oil from Moscow in May have risen 55 per cent year on year, making it Russia's biggest supplier amid sanctions over the Ukraine war.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:02 IST
Russia becomes China's biggest oil supplier amid sanctions over Ukraine war
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing's imports of oil from Moscow in May have risen 55 per cent year on year, making it Russia's biggest supplier amid sanctions over the Ukraine war. Chinese customs data on Monday showed that crude oil imports from Russia soared 55 per cent in May, compared with a year earlier, Al Jazeera reported.

Citing data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs, Al Jazeera reported that China the world's second largest economy, imported about 8.42 million tonnes of oil from Russia last month. It imported 7.82 million tonnes of oil from Saudi Arabia in the same period.

China has been Russia's biggest market for crude oil since 2016 and has not publicly condemned Moscow's war in Ukraine. Instead, China has exacted economic gains from its neighbour. Imports of Russian oil include supplies pumped via the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier China has said that it is going to increase the retail prices of gasoline and diesel, Xinhua reported citing the country's top economic planner. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the price of gasoline will be hiked by 750 yuan (USD 118.28) per tonne and the price of diesel will be increased by 720 yuan.

As per China's current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel are adjusted as and when international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022