1st Swiss manufacturing robotic cleaning equipment plant inaugurated in Mysuru

India and Switzerland on Wednesday ushered in a new partnership in manufacturing robotic cleaning equipment in Mysuru after experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections around the world. Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, a global leader in robotic hygiene and cleaning machines has partnered with Mysuru-based cleaning solutions manufacturer Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd to launch the Cleanfix-Schevaran Manufacturing facility in Mysuru. The facility will produce high-end cleaning machines and equipment, read the press release of the company.

The Cleanfix India Manufacturing Facility located in Thandya in Nanjangud Taluk, Mysuru was inaugurated at the hands of the Chief Guest Dr Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Maharaja of Mysore also graced the occasion as a Guest of Honour. The joint venture is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat Mission" (SBM), aimed to generate awareness and bring about a behavioural change regarding sanitation practices.

Moreover, post-Covid pandemic, the danger of infections with human touch has increased, robotic cleaning is a way forward to prevent the rise in infections. The JV between Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG of Switzerland and Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd will see the rollout of state-of-the-art Swiss Engineered made in India products.

The one-of-its-kind facility will manufacture 20 types of machines ranging from the simplest to the ability to make complex robotics. These machines offer automated cleaning solutions for a variety of uses ranging from large-sized spaces like warehouses, malls, and railway stations to smaller and more complex areas like corporate workspaces, added the release. The machines from Cleanfix-Schevaran focus on delivering a high level of efficiency while not compromising on the institution's sustainability goals.

Cleanfix-Schevaran will leverage the AI and robotics abilities of the Cleanfix Development Centre in delivering state-of-the-art Automated Cleaning Solutions in India, said the release. Over time, the JV will invest in the local community through its various initiatives.

"This Indo-Swiss JV in manufacturing will pave the way for Cleanfix-Schevaran to emerge as a strong player in the cleaning equipment industry. We look forward to a growth that is not just sustainable but also responsible. There will be tremendous focus on automation and robotic cleaning which is really the need of the hour," said Alex Cherian Kumbukattu, Managing Director, Cleanfix- Schevaran India. (ANI)

