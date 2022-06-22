South Korea-US to cooperate to hold international Expo

Seoul [South Korea], June 22 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to cooperate to hold international expos at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who visited Paris to attend the BIE meeting as the chairman of the bidding committee for the 2030 Busan World Expo, met with the co-chair of the Minnesota Expo bidding committee Robert Clark at the Intercontinental Hotel on the 20th (local time.) The U.S. is pushing to hold the 2027 World Fair in Minnesota, and Korea is promoting hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Prime Minister Han and co-chair Clark have agreed that South Korea and the U.S. are allies and will cooperate to hold the World Expo. Prime Minister Han said, "South Korea and the U.S. have persuasive power in terms of sustainable development, climate change, inequality, and technology. In addition, Busan has a strong advantage in transshipment, and is becoming a high-tech and smart city."

"Now we will show a turning point in global issues, climate change, environment, and inequality," he stressed. "South Korea is a best practice that shows any underdeveloped country can become a high-tech industrial country. We will fully support the underdeveloped countries to gain courage and strength." The meeting was held for about 30 minutes. The two sides also reportedly appreciated their ability to attract the world expo.

An official from the Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Han explained that Busan is a symbolic city that overcame the poverty and became a transportation and digital city. In addition, it has important values for Korean modern history, especially the Korean War." Co-chair Clark said, "I was impressed by the size of the Korean exhibition hall in Dubai Expo." He also accepted Prime Minister Han's request to visit Busan and evaluate the ability to host the expo, the official said. (ANI/Global Economic)

