Left Menu

South Korea-US to cooperate to hold international Expo

South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to cooperate to hold international expos at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:31 IST
South Korea-US to cooperate to hold international Expo
South Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with co-chair of the Minnesota Expo bidding committee Robert Clark (Photo: Prime Minister's Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 22 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to cooperate to hold international expos at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who visited Paris to attend the BIE meeting as the chairman of the bidding committee for the 2030 Busan World Expo, met with the co-chair of the Minnesota Expo bidding committee Robert Clark at the Intercontinental Hotel on the 20th (local time.) The U.S. is pushing to hold the 2027 World Fair in Minnesota, and Korea is promoting hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Prime Minister Han and co-chair Clark have agreed that South Korea and the U.S. are allies and will cooperate to hold the World Expo. Prime Minister Han said, "South Korea and the U.S. have persuasive power in terms of sustainable development, climate change, inequality, and technology. In addition, Busan has a strong advantage in transshipment, and is becoming a high-tech and smart city."

"Now we will show a turning point in global issues, climate change, environment, and inequality," he stressed. "South Korea is a best practice that shows any underdeveloped country can become a high-tech industrial country. We will fully support the underdeveloped countries to gain courage and strength." The meeting was held for about 30 minutes. The two sides also reportedly appreciated their ability to attract the world expo.

An official from the Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Han explained that Busan is a symbolic city that overcame the poverty and became a transportation and digital city. In addition, it has important values for Korean modern history, especially the Korean War." Co-chair Clark said, "I was impressed by the size of the Korean exhibition hall in Dubai Expo." He also accepted Prime Minister Han's request to visit Busan and evaluate the ability to host the expo, the official said. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022