Left Menu

Pakistan's regional political party asks poll body to postpone Sindh's election

A regional party in Pakistan has urged the country's election body to postpone the local government elections in Sindh amid fear of rigging by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in the province, a local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:03 IST
Pakistan's regional political party asks poll body to postpone Sindh's election
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A regional party in Pakistan has urged the country's election body to postpone the local government elections in Sindh amid fear of rigging by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in the province, a local media reported. Amir Ali Thebo, secretary-general of Sindh United Party (SUP) has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the phase-I and II elections, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a letter to ECP, Thebo claimed that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party believed it would sweep the polls through rigging, which it intended to commit at all costs. This is against the law, equity and conduct of elections as guaranteed in the Constitution and is also violation of the Election Act, 2017. He recalled that his party had in a press conference earlier suggested that elections in Sindh should be supervised by the judiciary or officers of good reputation from federal institutions like Wapda, National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways to avoid malpractices and ensure neutrality. But on the contrary, ECP delegated powers to the Sindh government to hold elections, he regretted. As a result, he alleged, the Sindh government started pre-poll rigging, Dawn said.

Early this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to postpone upcoming local body elections in the province due to the non-completion of delimitations and alleged non-compliance of the apex court verdict on local bodies, The Express Tribune reported. According to the notification issued by the ECP, the first phase of the local government (LG) polls will be held on June 26 in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, while the second phase is scheduled to start on July 24 in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta.

A notification issued by the ECP states that the first phase of the local government (LG) polls will be held on June 26 in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, while the second phase is scheduled to start on July 24 in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022