Uganda ministry urges striking teachers to return to their jobs

Uganda's Ministry of Public Service has given an ultimatum of one day to striking teachers to return to their jobs or risk loosing them, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda's Ministry of Public Service has given an ultimatum of one day to striking teachers to return to their jobs or risk loosing them, a statement issued here on Wednesday said. The ministry in a statement issued here said the teachers' industrial action is illegal and teachers have no right to close schools.

"All government employed teachers are advised to resume duty at their respective work stations by June 24, without fail," the ministry statement said. "Any government employed teachers who do not comply to this call will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from public service," the statement added.

The ministry noted that the teachers who are not willing to work under the prevailing terms and conditions are free to withdraw their labor. Teachers in government owned schools on June 15 started a nationwide industrial action protesting discrepancies in the payment between science and arts teachers.

The teachers are protesting a government move to first increase the salaries of science teachers. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

