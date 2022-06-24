Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli fire: UN

United Nations on Friday said that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 this year came from Israeli forces, according to a media report. "All information we have gathered ... is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians," UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva on Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

The United Nations Security Council last month called for an "immediate, thorough, transparent and independent" probe in to the matter. The Al Jazeera journalist was tragically gunned down on May 11, while another journalist Ali Al Samudi who was present with Akleh was also shot, according to CNN.

The UNSC in a statement had asserted that the members of the Security Council also conveyed their sympathy and deepest condolences to the victim's family. "The members of the Security Council called for an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation into her killing, and stressed the need to ensure accountability," the statement read.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had conducted an operation early Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank. Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a statement, said that according to information Tel Aviv has gathered so far, "it appears likely that armed Palestinians -- who were firing indiscriminately at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," according to media reports. (ANI)

