Two Taiwanese officials indicted in China on spying accusation

Two Taiwanese officials were indicted for alleged involvement in developing a spying network for China, according to media reports.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Two Taiwanese officials were indicted for their alleged involvement in developing a spying network for China, according to media reports. Chien Yao-tung, a former Air Force Major General and Wei Hsien-yi, a former Lieutenant colonel were charged with contravening the National Security Act, the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday, according to Focus Taiwan.

According to prosecutors, Chien and Wei provided introductions for Tse, a Hong Kong man surnamed Tse, to at least five high-ranking former officers -- including Chang Che-ping, who served as deputy defence minister in 2019. Prosecutors said Tse, posing as a businessman, was actually working for a front organization set up by the Chinese Communist Party's Central Military Commission to gather intelligence about Taiwan's military and politics and conduct counterespionage, according to local media.

Chien and Wei continued to arrange banquets and accept gifts from Tse to arrange meetings with retired officers, until Tse, fearing his cover had been blown, abruptly ceased his visits to Taiwan in 2019, according to prosecutors, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

