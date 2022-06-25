Left Menu

One killed, 10 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan

One person was killed and at least ten others including policemen were injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Saturday, police officials said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:28 IST
One killed, 10 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

One person was killed and at least ten others including policemen were injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Saturday, police officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police in Jacobabad Sameer Noor said that the explosion took place near the Maula Dad Road area of Jacobabad district of the province. He also told that the target of the blast was apparently a police vehicle, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The police official said that at least three policemen were injured in the blast. Following the incident, the security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where several among the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

As per the initial information, no groups have claimed the responsibility for the blast yet, Xinhua reported. The official said that the investigation into the matter is underway to collect more information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022