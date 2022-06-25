One killed, 10 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan

One person was killed and at least ten others including policemen were injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Saturday, police officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police in Jacobabad Sameer Noor said that the explosion took place near the Maula Dad Road area of Jacobabad district of the province. He also told that the target of the blast was apparently a police vehicle, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The police official said that at least three policemen were injured in the blast. Following the incident, the security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where several among the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

As per the initial information, no groups have claimed the responsibility for the blast yet, Xinhua reported. The official said that the investigation into the matter is underway to collect more information. (ANI)

