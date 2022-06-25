Left Menu

Singapore reports 6,168 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,403,242.

Of the new cases, 5,654 were local transmissions and 514 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 450 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,204 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 353 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units.No new death was reported due to COVID-19 infection, keeping the death toll at 1,408, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

