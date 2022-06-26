Malaysia reports 2,302 new COVID-19 infections, no new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,302 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight of Saturday, bringing the national total to 45,54,661, according to the Health Ministry. There are two new imported cases, with 2,300 cases being local transmissions, data released by the Ministry showed.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 35,745. The Ministry reported 2,539 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 44,90,906.

There are 28,010 active cases, with 31 being held in intensive care and 18 in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 10,645 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.4 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)