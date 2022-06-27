Israel to invest 880 mln USD in climate technology innovation

Left Menu

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Sunday that the country will invest 3 billion shekels (about 880 million U.S. dollars) to facilitate innovation in climate technologies.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:35 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Sunday that the country will invest 3 billion shekels (about 880 million U.S. dollars) to facilitate innovation in climate technologies. The decision is aimed at accelerating innovation in Israel's climate tech ecosystem to support Israel's efforts to address the climate issue, according to the ministry.

Major quantitative goals to support climate innovation stated in the decision are expected to be met by 2026. These goals include the doubling of climate tech applied studies, patents, startup companies, and pilot projects carried out on state infrastructure, increasing the number of fundraising deals and Israeli venture capital funds specializing in climate technologies, and the promotion of joint research with other countries.

The plan also includes the use of satellites to monitor climate change and environmental hazards, and the establishment of a technology incubator to promote projects, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

