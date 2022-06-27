Pakistan: Will Islamabad's delimitation issue be solved in set time?

Ahead of the local government (LG) polls, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to complete the delimitation of constituencies in the federal capital territory within 65 days. This decision by the court comes at a time when according to the ECP, the federal government by changing the rules, was repeatedly trying to obstruct the elections.

In case of non-cooperation from agencies with the ECP, the court stated that the commission may request the court for reopening of the case. The court on Saturday issued a written order on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The decision said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to complete the delimitation of 101 union councils in 65 days.

The court said that the federal government and all agencies were expected to co-operate with the ECP in this regard, reported The Express Tribune. The cabinet approved to increase in the number of union councils to 101 and a gazette notification of the cabinet decision has been published under which the election schedule was to be issued only after the delimitation of 101 union councils, the verdict said while quoting the ECP.

ECP has agreed to the delimitation of 101 union councils, the court said. The ECP has also said that constituencies had been demarcated thrice in Islamabad. The ECP had requested the court to direct federal government to cooperate with poll body in holding the local body elections in Islamabad. Meanwhile, at least two people including the brother of a PTI candidate were killed in the clashes that broke outside the polling stations in Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported on Sunday.

Divisional president PTI from Tando Adam, Mushtaq Junejo claimed, "I can confirm the death of Qaiser, brother of our party's candidate Asghar Gandapur in Tando Adam. Qaiser has been subjected to violence which caused his death." Qaiser's brother Zafar was contesting on ward-13 of the municipal committee, Tando Adam. The supporters blocked the Tando Adam road as the killing sparked a protest in the district, the Dawn reported.

According to the media report, Director General Health Dr Juman Bahoto confirmed that the body was received in Tando Adam Taluka Hospital. He said, "The cause of death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem is conducted." Meanwhile, the counting of the votes in the first phase of local bodies' elections has begun after polling ended at 5 pm amid the aerial firing at polling stations, scuffles and deaths, the Dawn reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the voters at polling stations, where the voting process was suspended, will be given time equivalent to the period of disruption in the polling process. Dawn newspaper reported that there were reports of sporadic violence, with broadcasters airing footage of two groups attacking each other with sticks in Kandhkot. Voting for the first phase of local government elections was held in 14 districts of Sindh. (ANI)

