Left Menu

Turkey not to join sanctions against Russia: Erdogan's spokesman

Ankara [Turkey], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia, acting out for its own economic benefit, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:14 IST
Turkey not to join sanctions against Russia: Erdogan's spokesman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia, acting out for its own economic benefit, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"We have stated that we will not join the sanctions. Because it comes from our economic advantage, we are dependent on external energy sources. We have openly declared our position to the West, there is an understanding. The sanctions against Russia will hit, first of all, the Turkish economy, we certainly do not want that," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022