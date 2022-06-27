Left Menu

Group of Seven leaders, PM Modi, pose for photograph ahead of G7 Summit

The leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, posed for a photograph ahead of the G7 Summit, at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

ANI | Schloss Elmau | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:47 IST
Group of Seven leaders, PM Modi, pose for photograph ahead of G7 Summit
Group of Seven leaders, along with PM Modi, pose for photograph ahead of G7 Summit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, posed for a photograph ahead of the G7 Summit, at Schloss Elmau in Germany. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit. PM Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Chancellor Scholz

."Working together for 'Progress towards an equitable world'. German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz welcomes PM @narendramodi to the @G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet. On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government will be continued support for Ukraine. On Sunday the Chancellor welcomed the heads of state and government of the G7 to the summit under the German presidency.

"We are united by our view of the world. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law," said Chancellor Scholz at the beginning of the summit. In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues.

"All G7 countries are concerned about the crises that are currently to be overcome - falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption to supply chains. These are no small challenges and it is therefore important to share responsibility," said Scholz. "The G7 are a good community to develop joint responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. Both belong together," he added.

On Sunday, PM Modi arrived in Munich to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries to hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event. He highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda. He also lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India's success story and acting as brand ambassadors for India's success.

In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "Today's India has come out of the mentality of 'it happens, it runs like this'. Today India takes a pledge to have to do, have to do, and have to do on time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022