Bulgarian PM submits government's resignation

Sofia [Bulgaria], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov submitted the resignation of his coalition government to the National Assembly on Monday after it was ousted in a no-confidence motion, the press office of the Parliament said. According to the country's Constitution, resigning is compulsory after a losing vote.

Petkov's government will continue to act until the election or appointment of a new Council of Ministers. The cabinet was overthrown on Wednesday, two weeks after the There Is Such A People party, one of the four partners in the ruling coalition, withdrew its participation in the government, which was elected last December. (ANI/Xinhua)

