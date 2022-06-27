Pakistan: Cops deployed for Sindh local body polls complain of no food, accommodation

Amid the violence-marred, first phase of electoral procedures in Pakistan's Sindh province, several policemen who had been sent for duty during the local government polls complained of not being provided with food and accommodation. Sindh inspector general of police, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a video went viral on Sunday in which cops were seen levelling allegations, the News International reported.

The official said that an enquiry has been ordered into the claims of the policemen. The Superintendent of Police of Sohrab Goth Division, Muhammad Shoaib Memon has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the allegations. "The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining real facts of the incident and finding whether the complaint was genuine or otherwise. The inquiry body has also been tasked with ascertaining the circumstances and background that led police officials to post videos and voice messages about the department's mismanagement on social media," the official said.

The enquiry report would be submitted to the Sindh IGP. The official informed that orders have been given to fix the responsibility regarding poor planning, lack of supervision and command, negligence on part of the district police or mischief on part of the complaining cops, the News International reported. Notably, voting for the first phase of local government elections was held in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

While polling began in the morning in all 14 districts, reports of violence, scuffles and ECP mismanagement started pouring in from upper and lower Sindh regions. These clashes were said to emerge out of missing election symbols as well. Polling was suspended at various polling stations. Dawn newspaper reported that there were reports of sporadic violence, with broadcasters airing footage of two groups attacking each other with sticks in Kandhkot.

At least two people including the brother of a PTI candidate were killed in the clashes that broke outside the polling stations in the province. Divisional president PTI from Tando Adam, Mushtaq Junejo confirmed the death of the Qaiser, brother of party's candidate Asghar Gandapur in Tando Adam. Qaiser's brother Zafar was contesting on ward-13 of the municipal committee, Tando Adam.

The total number of registered voters is 1,149,2680. The election commission printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of the Sindh LG polls. The 14 districts of four divisions -- Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas -- include Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

Polling, which began after 8 am was concluded by 5 pm without any break. (ANI)

