India-Cuba review bilateral relations at Second Round of Foreign Office Consultations in Havana

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Havana between India and Cuba on June 27 reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations.

ANI | Havana | Updated: 28-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 11:24 IST
India-Cuba review bilateral relations at Second Round of Foreign Office Consultations in Havana
Second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Cuba in Havana. Image Credit: ANI

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Havana between India and Cuba on June 27 reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations. The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) while the Cuban side was led by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"During the FOC, both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, health including traditional medicine and yoga, biotechnology, agriculture, sports, health, science & technology and ICT," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet, adding that the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest including cooperation in the United Nations. Adding further, Secretary (East) called on Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver and exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral ties between Cuba and India.

"Secretary East called on Deputy PM Cabrisas and held a courtesy meeting with acting Minister of Foreign Affairs @GerardoPPortal," MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted. He further stated that an agreement on short-term credit worth 100 million Euros for procurement of rice from India for Cuba was signed between the two countries.

"A short-term credit agreement of Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from to was signed & a postal stamp released by the Government of Cuba to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. #AmritMahotsav", he said. A special Postal Stamp was also released by the Government of Cuba to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere. India and Cuba maintain close contacts with each other in UN, NAM and other international fora and they enjoy excellent bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

