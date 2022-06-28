Left Menu

Pakistan: 5 killed after inhaling poisonous gas in Rawalpindi

At least five persons were killed on Tuesday after they inhaled poisonous gas inside a well in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:57 IST
Pakistan: 5 killed after inhaling poisonous gas in Rawalpindi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five persons were killed on Tuesday after they inhaled poisonous gas inside a well in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. As per local media, a man went inside the well in the Rawat area to clean it but fell unconscious due to the accumulation of poisonous gas. To evacuate the fainted person, seven people immediately went inside the well but they also fell unconscious, told police, reported Xinhua.

After receiving the information, police and rescue workers rushed to the site and started a rescue operation, said the reports. Five people died due to suffocation while three people were rescued alive and were shifted to a hospital, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022