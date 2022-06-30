Left Menu

Pakistan reports 641 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has registered 641 new COVID-19 cases, according to the figures released by the National Institute of Health on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has registered 641 new COVID-19 cases, according to the figures released by the National Institute of Health on Thursday. According to Xinhua, the overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,535,785 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,395 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more confirmed deaths, according to the ministry's statistics. Currently, there are 119 active cases in critical condition in the South Asian country, Xinhua reported.

The country continues to see an ascent in new cases, pushing the positivity rate further up. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.85 per cent. A total of 30,390 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Monday, according to the ministry's statistics. 85 per cent of Pakistan's population has been fully vaccinated.

The National Institute of Health of Pakistan reported the first case of COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. on May 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

