Xi backs zero-COVID policy despite economic blowback

Chinese President Xi Jinping has once again backed the zero-COVID policy, saying this coronavirus measure was formulated by the CPC Central Committee based on the Party's nature and purpose, as well as the country's national conditions. Xi made the remarks during his inspection in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on Tuesday.

Speaking about the fight against COVID-19, Xi said China's response measures and anti-epidemic policy have protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent. If China had adopted the "herd immunity" policy or a hands-off approach, given its large population, the country would have faced catastrophic consequences, Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

China's dynamic zero-COVID policy was formulated by the CPC Central Committee based on the Party's nature and purpose, as well as the country's national conditions, Xi noted. "Even if there are some temporary impacts on the economy, we will not put people's lives and health in harm's way, and we must protect the elderly and the children in particular," Xi said. "If we make an overall evaluation, our COVID-19 response measures are the most economical and effective," he added.

Xi stressed that the COVID-19 epidemic has posed a serious test for the country. "We have always put the people and their lives first, worked hard to prevent both inbound cases and domestic resurgences, upheld a dynamic zero-COVID policy, and kept adjusting epidemic prevention and control measures in light of new developments," he said. He also noted that the epidemic has not reached bottom and we still face great pressure of preventing inbound cases and domestic resurgence. "Victory comes from perseverance. We need to overcome the tendencies of letting down our guard, of being weary of fight, and of relaxation, and carry out prevention and control measures attentively while trying our best to maintain stable and healthy economic development."

Chinese President's defence of the zero-COVID policy comes as the second-largest economy in the world continues to implement strict measures to eliminate pandemics within its borders, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that such an approach is unsustainable. Due to stringent COVID measures and a series of lockdowns, China has incurred huge economic expenses and severe effects on the livelihoods of its inhabitants in the first half of 2022 as a result of rigorous lockdowns and demanding testing procedures in different parts of the nation.

Recent reports have revealed that China's zero-Covid policy is based on digital identification: the health code. The contentious code reportedly documents one's contact information, identification, and recent travel history, all in the name of virus prevention. (ANI)

