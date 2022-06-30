Left Menu

Iran should drop demands that go beyond JCPOA: US Deputy Envoy to UN

The United States believes Iran should drop demands that go beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if it wants to the revive the 2016 nuclear deal, Deputy Permanent Representative Richard Mills said on Thursday.

30-06-2022
Iran should drop demands that go beyond JCPOA: US Deputy Envoy to UN
New York [US], June 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States believes Iran should drop demands that go beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if it wants to revive the 2016 nuclear deal, Deputy Permanent Representative Richard Mills said on Thursday. "We can only conclude a deal and implement it if Iran drops its additional demands that are outside the scope of the JCPOA," Mills said.

He also thanked the European Union for facilitating indirect talks between the US and Iran. "We would like to thank the EEAS and High Representative Borrell for going quite literally the extra miles in support of concluding and reaching understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. In light of these efforts, we were all the more disappointed that during High Representative Borrell's visit to Tehran on Saturday and in the indirect discussions the EEAS conducted in Doha this week, Iran continued to make demands that go well beyond the JCPOA," Mills said. (ANI/Sputnik)

