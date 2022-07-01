Left Menu

South Korea reports 9,528 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 9,528 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 18,368,857, the health authorities said Friday.

01-07-2022
Seoul [South Korea], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 9,528 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 18,368,857, the health authorities said Friday. The daily caseload was slightly down from 9,595 on the prior day, but it was higher than 7,221 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,990. Among the new cases, 146 were imported, lifting the total to 35,287.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 56, up from two the previous day. Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,555. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

