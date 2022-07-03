Pervaiz Elahi praises Pak's SC for accepting PTI's option in Punjab CM elections

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has "played a bridging role to promote democracy by accepting PTI's option" while commenting on the verdict of Punjab by-elections. The remarks were made during a meeting regarding the upcoming by-elections chaired by Elahi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha, former provincial ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Mian Imran Masood, former MNAs Chaudhry Tahir Bashir Cheema and Shadab Jaffery. Elahi added that the decision taken by the Chief Justice "will go a long way in enabling clean and transparent elections while preventing fraud," The Express Tribune reported.

The Punjab assembly speaker criticised the economic policies of the incumbent government and added that the inflation in the country has made life difficult for the people. "No one cares about the poor and the government has no policy to curb the rise in prices of petrol and other daily necessities," Elahi said.

"Insha-Allah, there will be a clear difference from our support, after which we will also win the July 22 elections Insha-Allah," he added. Elahi further added that the people should use their right to vote to reject the incumbent PML-N-led coalition government.

Pakistan Supreme Court had previously ruled that the election for the Punjab Chief Minister slot will be held on July 22. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who appeared before the top court via video link today gave consent to one of the options the top court had given them, reported The Express Tribune.

This comes after a day-long deliberations on how to move forward following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to re-count the votes polled during the April 16 election for the post of the provincial chief executive excluding those polled by 25 PTI dissidents. Hamza was elected as chief minister of Punjab in a ruckus-marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

The PTI and PML-Q had challenged the election of Hamza Shahbaz in a chaotic session, reported The News International. According to a report, the same candidates, Hamza Shahbaz and Pervez Elahi, will run for the position again.

For the vote of confidence, the new CM must receive 186 votes or half of the House's total strength, reported The News International. At present, the government alliance enjoys the support of 177 MPAs, including 160 of the PML-N (160), four independents, one Rah-e-Haq Party and seven of the PPP.

On the other hand, the PTI has 158 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly after 25 of its MPAs were de-seated. Hence, the results of the by-elections will decide the future of both alliances. (ANI)

