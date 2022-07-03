Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,323 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,323 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the highest tally since Feb. 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,708,271.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,323 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the highest tally since Feb. 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,708,271. The DOH said that 14 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 60,592.

The DOH said that Metro Manila recorded 5,520 new cases in the last 14 days, the highest number among the five regions with new cases. The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has tested over 30.8 million people for COVID-19 since being hit by the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

