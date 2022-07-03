Japan pledges USD 14 million in aid to Afghanistan during Doha meet

Japan has pledged USD 14 million for Afghan agriculture and development projects, said Afghanistan's Foreign Department Spokesperson. This aid was pledged by the Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada in a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Doha, Qatar. The spokesperson added that Okada said other countries should help with Afghanistan's infrastructure. Both sides discussed a number of important issues. The Ambassador of Japan expressed his condolences to the victims of the earthquake and noted the assistance.

In addition to assistance in agriculture, education and other development sectors, the Japanese Ambassador noted that his country is consulting on Afghanistan's economic growth to take the necessary steps in this regard. Japan is working with Afghans on humanitarian assistance and development. According to the spokesperson, cooperation is not linked to politics. Muttaqi thanked Japan for its assistance and sympathy for the earthquake victims and hoped that the whole world, including Japan, would cooperate with the Afghan people in the field of infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Japan's former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato had said that the country is not considering to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan. Katsunobu Kato, during a press briefing, had said that Japan will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the US. Japan had evacuated staff and nationals from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control over the national capital. Afghanistan's government collapsed in 2021 with former President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital.

The Taliban had assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace. As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

