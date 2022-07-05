Left Menu

PM Modi has captured sentiments, aspirations of India: Jaishankar

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he has captured the sentiments and aspirations of the entire country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:04 IST
PM Modi has captured sentiments, aspirations of India: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he has captured the sentiments and aspirations of the entire country. Speaking at an event on book Modi@20: Dreams meet delivery, in New Delhi today, Jaishankar said remarked that before 2014, the "Delhi media" used to bestow the status of "national leader" on all its "friends and favourites".

"A large part of the book is written by people outside the government. He is a Prime Minister, who has captured the sentiments and aspirations of the entire country. He has been approached from perspectives of sports, business, public life in this book," the Foreign Minister said. "What makes a leader? In India before PM Modi, this question puzzled serious students of politics. In 1947, national leaders were those whose names were recalled across regions and states," Jaishankar said.

"In succeeding decades at height of coalition era, expression national leader came to be much abused. It was a status distributed by Delhi media to friends and favorites. Since 2014, PM Modi is the template for what it means and takes to be a national leader," he added. Meanwhile, the book, 'Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery', was launched by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu last month.

The book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022