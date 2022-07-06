Left Menu

New Zealand records 10,290 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths

New Zealand recorded 10,290 new community cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:32 IST
New Zealand records 10,290 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 10,290 new community cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday. The sharp increase in the number of new cases was due to the impact of low temperature across the country.

In addition, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the border. Currently, 522 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units. The Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 has been detected in New Zealand for the first time. Analysis of whole genome sequencing has confirmed two cases in New Zealand with BA.2.75. Before testing positive for COVID-19, both cases had recently traveled to India, where this subvariant has been detected, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

BA.2.75 is a recently identified second generation subvariant of BA.2, the dominant variant circulating in New Zealand at this stage. New Zealand has reported 1,384,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022