Lao parliament session concludes with approval of new laws

The National Assembly (NA) of Laos has announced the approval of six amended and three new laws at its just-concluded third ordinary session.

ANI | Vientiane | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Laos

Vientiane [Laos], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Assembly (NA) of Laos has announced the approval of six amended and three new laws at its just-concluded third ordinary session. The closing ceremony on Friday was chaired by President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and attended by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, government officials, and NA representatives.

The NA session approved the report on the implementation of the national socio-economic development plan, state budget plan, monetary plan over the past six months, and targets for the second half of 2022. The government report reviewed the implementation of the laws on land, investment promotion, state property and minerals, the reform of state-owned enterprises, and the reopening of the country, among other issues.

The Lao parliament approved the new laws on fine arts, dam safety and weapon and explosive management, and amended the laws on state property, foreign exchange management, promotion of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, on People's Court, grievance redressal, and on water and water resources. The NA third ordinary session, which kicked off on June 13, also approved a government leadership reshuffle on June 20, with the appointment of public security and foreign affairs ministers as new deputy prime ministers, a new minister of industry and commerce, a new central bank governor, and new head of the state audit authority. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

