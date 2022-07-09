Pakistan: Imran Khan turned PM house into blackmailing den, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday accused Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan of turning the PM House into a blackmailing den alleging that he used videos recorded by Tayyaba Gul to blackmail the then chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to lodge cases against his political opponents. "When he took power, Imran had promised to turn the PM House into a university. Instead, he turned it into a blackmailing den. He used the videos to blackmail the NAB chief to lodge cases against his political opponents," Maryam said, noting that the number of cases against the PMLN leaders increased exponentially after that, News International reported.

Maryam said this while addressing a rally for a by-election in PP-170 Sheikhupura. She referred to explosive testimony before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by Tayyaba Gul whose husband had also been arrested. Gul had first approached NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and then Imran Khan for justice. Maryam further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruled the Punjab province for nearly four years. But Imran Khan could not even name four projects that he built in the province for the benefit of the public.

"Did Imran Khan complete even one project in Sheikhupura in the past four years? Inflation and rising fuel prices were a major concern for the public, because of the agreements Imran Khan signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," News International quoted Maryam as saying. Criticising Imran Khan for going to court against Hamza Shehbaz's Roshan Gharana initiative, Maryam noted that instead of replication of the model in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and giving relief to people there, he moved the court to deprive the people of Punjab of the great facility.

"Why should the people of Punjab vote for you?" she asked, before answering herself that Imran wanted to appoint his wife and her best friend as the Chief Minister of Punjab to loot the province's resources. "People also know who helped steer the country out of crises time and again that is Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif," she said, adding that the party would once again take the country out of the difficult situation and pledged that the PMLN government would provide a free electricity package of 100 units again to the Punjab people after the by-elections on July 17, News International reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)