Left Menu

US ban on Chinese goods impacts Bangladesh ready-made garment industry

US ban on Chinese products has greatly impacted Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry as it is largely dependent on the Chinese province for raw materials, local media reported.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:10 IST
US ban on Chinese goods impacts Bangladesh ready-made garment industry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

US ban on Chinese products has greatly impacted Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry as it is largely dependent on the Chinese province for raw materials, local media reported. Bangladesh's ready-made garment manufacturers and exporters believed that the US embargo on Chinese goods would lead to their industry's crisis reported Bangladesh Live News.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh is dependent on China because it is geographically closer as compared to other countries and has the advantage of supplying goods from China in a short period of time. Before COVID, the US had imposed tariffs on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also imposed tariffs on US goods. Then the trade war between the two countries started.

The US has imposed an embargo on Chinese technology maker Huawei, and in 2021, the country also banned Xinjiang's tomatoes and cotton. On the issue of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the US-imposed ban on all the products produced in western China's Xinjiang.

The United States says Uyghur Muslims are being persecuted, child labour and labour laws are being violated in Xinjiang province where the cotton is grown. Which does not approve of U.S. human rights and labour law. For this reason, the country has banned the products produced here, according to Bangladesh Live News. Not only that, the countries and organizations that will import goods from this region of China and export them to the United States must also ensure that these products are not made by forced labour.

The United States has repeatedly accused China of forcing Muslims to stay in Xinjiang. Which amounts to significant human rights violations and genocide. There have also been allegations that Uighur Muslims are being held in inhumane conditions in mass detention camps.

Although the purchase of raw materials from the main destination is in decline in the wake of inflation and recession, there is a possibility of relocation from China to Bangladesh in the future, reported Bangladesh Live News. According to the garment industry, the country's purchases are expected to come to Vietnam and Bangladesh due to the ban on Chinese products. Besides, India and Pakistan will also enjoy the benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022