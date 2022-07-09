Left Menu

Ukraine to receive 1.7 billion USD from international donors: PM

Ukraine will receive 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in grant aid from international donors, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Saturday on Telegram.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:18 IST
Kyiv [Ukraine], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine will receive 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in grant aid from international donors, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Saturday on Telegram.

The money will be channelled to Ukraine through a single-donor trust fund set up by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association and the U.S. Agency for International Development, Shmyhal said.The funds will be used to cover Ukraine's budget expenditures on medical services under a medical guarantee program.

Kyiv plans to raise 20 billion dollars in international aid from its Western partners by the end of 2022, said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko at a public event last month. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

