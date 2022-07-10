Left Menu

Philippines president recovering from COVID-19: official

Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles has said that Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is recovering from COVID-19.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 10-07-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 20:06 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Manila[Philippines], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles has said that Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is recovering from COVID-19. Quoting Marcos' doctor, Angeles said the Philippine leader "is doing well and very much in stable condition," adding Marcos has no fever and still has a sense of taste and smell.

"(There is) no sign of respiratory distress or pneumonia, (and his) vital signs are within normal limit," Angeles said. Marcos "will be subjected to further laboratory examination as may be needed." On Sunday, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,018 new COVID-19 infections, the highest in nearly five months, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,718,467.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases. The country, with around 110 million population, has tested over 30.9 million people since the disease emerged. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

