Singapore reports 6,423 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Singapore reported 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,530,304.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 10-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 20:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Singapore, July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,530,304. Of the new cases, 302 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,121 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 285 were local transmissions and 17 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,915 local transmissions and 206 imported cases, respectively. A total of 668 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 18 cases in intensive care units.Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,432, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

