SKC begins construction of copper foil plant in Poland

Seoul [South Korea], July 11 (ANI/Global Economic): SKC, SK Group's chemical and material affiliate, has begun construction of Europe's largest copper foil plant in Poland. SK nexilis, an investor of SKC's secondary cell copper foil business, announced on the 8th that it held a groundbreaking ceremony for the copper foil plant at the E-Mobility Industrial Complex in Stalowa Wola, Poland, the previous day.

SK nexilis will invest a total of 900 billion won to build a production plant with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons by 2024. It also plans to start mass production in the second half of 2024. The Poland plant is the largest copper foil plant in Europe, the company said.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, officials from the Polish government, including Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, and Korean officials, including Korean Ambassador to Poland Lim Hoon-min, SKC President Park Won-Chul, and SK nexilis CEO Lee Jae-hong, attended. SK nexilis expects its Poland plant to play a key role in business in Europe as it is geographically close to major global secondary battery makers' factories.

SK nexilis has also purchased around 560,000m^2 sites that can expand annual production capacity to a total of 150,000 tons in the E-Mobility industrial complex and plans to consider additional expansion with the growth of the European market. SK nexilis aims to build a production base with an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons in South Korea, Malaysia, Europe and North America by 2025, including the Poland plant.

SK nexilis started construction of a production plant with a capacity of 50,000 tons plant Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, in July last year, and will also build a copper foil plant with a capacity of 50,000 tons in North America. (ANI/Global Economic)

