Stand in solidarity with Sri Lankan people, calls for dialogue: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people and calls on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis, his spokesperson said on Monday. "The Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely. He stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people and calls on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday agreed to step down from his post hours after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital of Colombo. Protests by thousands rocked Colombo on Saturday as crowds tore through the barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence and climbed over the fence and took control of the area.

Dramatic visuals from outside Rajapakse's residence showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home. "The Secretary-General condemns all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace. The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people," he added.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday said he will step down from the presidency on July 13 amid economic and political instability. On Monday, Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament said political party leaders have decided to elect a new president on July 20 through a vote in parliament. In a statement, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that following a meeting with all political party leaders, it was decided to convene parliament sessions on July 15 and inform the parliament that there was a vacancy for the presidency.

Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new president, the speaker said. Party leaders also decided to form an all-party government under the new president and take steps to continue the supply of essential services. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages. The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

