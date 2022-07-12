More heavy rainfall expected in Karachi amid prolonged power outages

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has given out a warning of "heavy to very heavy" rains from July 14 to July 17 in Karachi at a time when the day-to-day activities in the city are already disrupted by prolonged power outages. The accumulated water has also caused several vehicles and motorcycles to break down on the streets. The reports state that the rainwater has entered many houses in areas of Liaquatabad and Bihar Colony of Lyari, and has damaged the furniture along with several other household items.

The accumulation of water in front of Pakistan's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) hospital has affected the emergency ambulance service making it difficult for them to travel back and forth. Sindh province which has witnessed heavy monsoon rains has waterlogged the roads bringing life to a standstill. The heavy downpour has wreaked havoc on the provincial capital, reported Geo TV.

In a press release on Tuesday, the PMD informed the people of Sindh that "monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday)". The PMD further said that rains will not only hit Sindh but will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

The department said that "under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi" from July 14 to 17. The PMD warned that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from July 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala will likely be affected by urban flooding from July 13 to 14, as per the media portal. "Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of the Kithar Range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to 16, and in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on July 13 and 14," the press release stated.

"Travellers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period," it added. Owing to the heavy rainfall, around 48 people were injured in various accidents in Balochistan province, while more than 670 houses collapsed. Due to the recent monsoon rains, the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 334 feet, while the capacity is 339 feet.

On Monday, Karachi received a heavy spell of rain in Korangi, Saddar, Nipa Chowrangi, People's Chowrangi, Superhighway, and other parts of the city. Parts of the city submerged after heavy rainfall, further exposing the tall claims of the provincial authorities who imposed a rain emergency to deal with the situation. Three people were electrocuted including two in the Garden's Shoe Market area while another man died of electrocution in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi. (ANI)

