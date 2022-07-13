MoS Muraleedharan discusses collaboration, upgradation of Zimbabwe railways with delegation

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday interacted with the visiting National Railways of Zimbabwe delegation led by Chairman Martin Dinha. Taking to Twitter, the Union minister said that Godfrey Majoni Chipare, Ambassador of Zimbabwe in India discussed the possible collaborations in training, capacity building and upgradation of Zimbabwe railways.

"Useful interaction with the visiting National Railways of Zimbabwe delegation led by Chairman Martin Dinha. Ambassador of Zimbabwe in India Dr. Godfrey Majoni Chipare also joined Discussed possible collaborations in training, capacity building and upgradation of Zimbabwe railways," Muraleedharan tweeted. India shares excellent bilateral relations with both Zimbabwe and Malawi ranging across political, economic, cultural, and development assistance fields, which have particularly strengthened in the past few years.

Muraleedharan visited Zimbabwe as part of his visit to African countries. The MoS was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, David Musabayana upon his arrival. The MoS was in Zimbabwe from June 6-7.

India gifted 10 ambulances, which had been promised during the visit of the Vice President to Zimbabwe in 2018. A consignment of 35,000 Covaxin vaccine doses was provided in the month of March 2021. India also handed over three vehicles for the Indo-Zim Technology Centres, for which the latest machines worth about USD 3 million have been supplied under Phase II. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian leadership maintained close contact with the leadership of both countries and supported them in their fight against the pandemic. The visit of the Minister of State for External Affairs S Jaishankar would add further momentum to the multifaceted relations with these countries. (ANI)

