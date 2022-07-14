Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India

The Bangladesh Government has appointed Mustafizur Rahman as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-07-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 08:43 IST
Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India
Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India (Photo Credit: Bangladesh government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Government has appointed Mustafizur Rahman as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. Mustafizur Rahman is currently serving as Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland.

"The Government has decided to appoint Mr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, the serving Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Offices in Geneva and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. He will be replacing Mr. Muhammad Imran in this capacity," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Ambassador Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his diplomatic career, he has served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Paris, New York, Geneva and Kolkata. He has also served as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore. At the headquarters, he occupied various positions primarily in the United Nations Wing. Rahman is a medical graduate from Sir Salimullah Medical College, Dhaka. He also obtained a Masters in Public International Law from University of London, UK and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP), France.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has appointed Bangladesh's current High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran as the next ambassador to the US. "The Government has decided to appoint H.E. Mr. Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America," the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ambassador-designate to the US Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. Imran has served as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022