Left Menu

Pakistan: Road blocked i protest against desecration of Quran in Quetta

Enraged by the desecration of the Holy Quran in Pakistan's Quetta city, people protested and blocked the main road in the Nawan Killi area.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:19 IST
Pakistan: Road blocked i protest against desecration of Quran in Quetta
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Enraged by the desecration of the Holy Quran in Pakistan's Quetta city, people protested and blocked the main road in the Nawan Killi area. The protest continued till late in the night on Wednesday. The local administration has deployed a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps to meet any untoward situation, reported Dawn.

"We are trying to identify the elements involved in the monstrous crime through CCTV cameras installed in the area," a senior police officer said, adding that the suspects would be arrested soon. Police have registered a case against unidentified culprits after burnt copies and pages of the Holy Quran were found in a nullah.

The prayer leader of a nearby mosque brought burnt pages and copies of the Holy Quran to the police station, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, leaders of various religious organisations and minority groups condemned the incident and demanded action against those involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022