Left Menu

Singapore reports 11,772 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 11,772 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,569,420.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:21 IST
Singapore reports 11,772 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore, July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 11,772 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,569,420. Of the new cases, 10,992 were local transmissions and 780 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 986 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 10,006 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 766 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 20 cases in intensive care units. Four deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection, pushing the death toll to 1,444, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022