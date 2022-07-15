Iran unveils 1st naval drone-carrier division

Tehran [Iran], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Navy on Friday unveiled its first naval drone-carrier division in a ceremony in southern Iran, according to official news agency IRNA. Belonging to the Iranian Navy's southern flotilla, the division consists of units of surface and subsurface vessels capable of carrying out different kinds of reconnaissance, as well as combat and explosive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The homegrown drones manufactured by the Iranian Army and Defense Ministry were flown over the sea during the ceremony to demonstrate their capabilities. In addition, Iranian combat drones took off for the first time from the domestically-developed Fateh-class and Tareq Kilo-class attack submarines.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Shahram Irani were present at the ceremony. Mousavi stressed the importance of strengthening the country's defense by constantly upgrading its capabilities in different fields, with an important one being the newly emerging areas where drones are crucial.

He warned that enemies would face a "regretting" response from Iran if they made any mistakes. (ANI/Xinhua)

