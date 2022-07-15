Left Menu

Uphill task, but will contest presidential elections: Sri Lankan opp leader Sajith Premadasa

Terming the scenario of him winning the Sri Lanka's presidential elections an "uphill task", country's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on Friday said that he will contest the elections as he is convinced that the truth will prevail.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 15-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 23:11 IST
Uphill task, but will contest presidential elections: Sri Lankan opp leader Sajith Premadasa
Sri Lankan opp leader Sajith Premadasa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Terming the scenario of him winning the Sri Lanka's presidential elections an "uphill task", country's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on Friday said that he will contest the elections as he is convinced that the truth will prevail. Taking to Twitter, Sajith Premadasa wrote, "I am contesting to be the President. The electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail."

As the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned from office, in accordance with the Constitution, the Parliament will meet next week and take steps to elect a new President, read a special statement by acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. This comes as Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Supreme Court has issued an interim order that prevented former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court's permission until July 28. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday was sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation letter Thursday after arriving in Singapore, officially vacating the post of President. Parliament Speaker Abeywardena told ANI, "Yes, the resignation (of President) has been accepted, the legal process will follow... Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President)." Rajapaksa who flew from the Maldives arrived in Singapore on board a Saudia Airlines flight on Thursday evening, media reports said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022