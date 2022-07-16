Left Menu

Pakistan reports 737 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Pakistan reported 737 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 20:00 IST
Pakistan reports 737 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 737 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Saturday. Adding the new cases, the total tally of infected people increased to 1,545,647, while the death toll rose to 30,438, showed data released by the ministry.

On Friday, 22,451 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity rate stood at 3.28 per cent, Xinhua reported. Currently, there are 189 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Experts said that the two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. They said that these variants have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

Experts also said that the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVID-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people, Geo News reported. Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity.

They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022