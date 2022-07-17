Eight killed, 30 injured in traffic accidents in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

At least eight people were killed and 30 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents that took place in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, media reported citing health officials on Saturday. Baghlan's head of the information and culture directorate Malawi Mustafa Hashemi said that a bus, carrying passengers from Kabul to Balkh, collided with a truck near the city of Pul-e-Khumri at around 2 am on Saturday, TOLO News reported.

"I was sleeping when the accident happened," said Herat resident Mohammad Nabi, who was wounded during the incident. Nabi said that he was travelling to Samangan from Kabul adding that his son and his brother were also wounded, local media reported.

"During the trip, I was falling asleep and the incident happened," said another passenger Ali Mohammad. The officials added that the people who were injured during the incident were taken to two hospitals in Baghlan and Samangan provinces.

Baghlan Hospital's head Mohammad Anwar Wardak said, "We admitted 15 injured, including a child and a woman. Some of the wounded were discharged." The officials added that the incident resulted in eight casualties.

At least four people were wounded when a vehicle lost its control in the Doshi district in Baghlan on Friday evening, local media reported. In a similar incident, three people were killed in a road accident that took place in Baghlan province in May, media reported citing traffic police.

The incident took place in Baghlan-e-Markazi district, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Qari Nazir Abidi, traffic police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)