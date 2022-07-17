6 dead, 12 missing as mountain torrents hit SW China's Sichuan

6 people were killed and 12 have been reported missing after heavy rainstorms triggered mountain torrents in South-West China's Sichuan province on Sunday. The incident took place at 7 a.m. after the water levels of some rivers rose sharply, and floods mixed with floating objects, mud, sand and stones were formed, Xinhua reported, citing the local authorities as saying.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, heavy rains pelted the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, affecting 13 townships and approximately 22,300 people, with precipitation of up to 110 millimetres. The floods hit Baishi Township, resulting in six deaths and 12 missing people. Chinese authorities have dispatched more than 400 rescue workers to search for those reported missing, repair roads and communication facilities, and conduct other rescue operations, as per the reports by Xinhua.

More than 1,300 people have been relocated, including 480 people from Baishi Township, the report added. In another catastrophic incident recently, eight people were killed after a decorative building structure fell from a height of about 12 meters on Saturday in North China's Hebei Province.

The incident happened during a rainstorm in Luquan District of Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei when nine people sheltering from the rain were hit by the fallen structure. As per the forecast, some of these areas can expect rainfall of up to 100-160 millimetres, as well as short-term heavy precipitation with hourly rainfall of 30-70 millimetres. Forecasts also mentioned the thunderstorm winds of magnitude 8-10 as well as hail, which may exceed magnitude 12 in certain areas.

The torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province. As per the local authorities, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, more than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains.

According to East China's Jiangxi Province, Direct economic losses from the floods touched 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars). China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. In order to tackle heavy rains, China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II. (ANI)