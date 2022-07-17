Erdogan hold bilateral talks with Putin during Iran visit

Ankara [Turkey], July 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his planned visit to Iran on July 18-19, the Turkish President's office said on Sunday. "The president plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart," the statement said.

The President's office noted that the 7th High Level Cooperation Council between Turkey and Iran chaired by Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi is also planned during his visit on July 19. On Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit with the Presidents of Iran and Turkey. (ANI/Sputnik)

