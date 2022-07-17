Portugal lowers fire danger rating back to "alert situation"

After controlling the fires caused by the heat wave, Portugal's Ministry of Internal Administration announced on Sunday that the country will lower the fire danger rating from the "contingency situation" back to the "alert situation", the lowest level, at midnight. The decision was taken at a meeting of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, and the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC).

The minister of Internal Administration, Jose Luis Carneiro, explained in an official statement that "in the coming days the temperature should drop between 2 and 8 degrees (Celsius)," which allows "a small window to adjust efforts." Carneiro said that Portugal will return to humidity levels of around 30 per cent, which "is still very high," but better than previously about 10 per cent.

The objective is "to lower the level of demand in the mobilization of resources," added Carneiro.In addition, he explained, this reduction to "alert situation" will allow farmers to "carry out cereal cultivation" more freely. Last week, the country suffered a heat wave and forest fires that consumed more than 38,000 hectares, the largest area burned in five years, in addition to the removal of more than 1,000 people, according to the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests (ICNF).

The alert level will be reassessed next Tuesday based on weather conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)