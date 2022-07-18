Left Menu

India, Fiji hold 5th Foreign Office Consultations in Suva, review bilateral ties

India and Fiji held the fifth Foreign Office Consultations in Suva on Monday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries.

ANI | Suva | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:08 IST
India and Fiji held the fifth Foreign Office Consultations in Suva on Monday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries. The two sides also discussed avenues to further strengthen their relations.

"The 5th India-Fiji Foreign Office Consultations held in Suva today reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed avenues to further strengthen our close ties. Indian delegation led by Secretary (East) also had productive meetings with senior Fijian cabinet ministers," the Indian High Commission in Suva tweeted. Back in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's contribution to the global fight against the Covid Pandemic by supply of life-saving drugs, medical supplies and vaccines to countries around the world including Fiji.

Speaking on the India-Fiji bilateral ties, the Prime Minister said that despite the existence of a vast ocean in between, the two countries are closely bonded together by culture and strong people-to-people ties. Noting that the bilateral relations have strengthened and grown over the years across all domains, PM expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the Fijian side, the relationship will become even stronger in the times to come.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his personal greetings to the Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, who celebrated his 68th Birthday. According to the MEA annual report, Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are part of India's engagement with the East. Under Act East Policy, the Government of India has stepped up its efforts to engage with countries in this region.

The landmark initiative, the Forum for India-Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC), was launched under the rubric of the Act East Policy, by the Prime Minister at the first FIPIC summit that was held in Suva, Fiji in November 2014. The second edition was held in Jaipur in August 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

